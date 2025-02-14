OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Many 20-year-olds spend their weekdays in a classroom. Zach Gonnering, though, spends his time traveling to pickleball tournaments and dinking with some of the best players in the country.

“It was just kind of a thing that popped up in my life while training for another sport. Then, it just kind of became like, ‘This is really fun, super addicting. I want to do this every day,’” Gonnering said.

Gonnering went from running cross-country and playing basketball at Bay Port to becoming the No. 3 pickleball player in Wisconsin and ranking in the top 20 nationally for men 23 and under.

He takes online classes because of the constant training and traveling required for pickleball. But at first, he wasn’t a fan of the sport because, when he played basketball, the pickleball nets were on the court, getting in his way.

“I went back home to my parents and started complaining to them. I was like, ‘I hated the pickleball people,’” Gonnering said. “They just take over my court all the time and everything.”

Watch: From the court to the kitchen: Zach Gonnering’s rise in pickleball

From the court to the kitchen: Zach Gonnering’s rise in pickleball

His parents told him to join them, so Gonnering decided to try it out. After just one day, he caught the pickleball bug.

“I just wanted to get better. I got super hooked and started training pretty much four to six hours a day,” he said.

At first, Gonnering said, his friends didn’t understand the hype around the sport.

“They were like, ‘Oh, it's just an old people's sport. No young people really play it.’ So a lot of my friends actually became pickleball friends who are older, and it was super fun to just meet the community. It's such a good community. Everybody's super nice to each other.”

In 2020, the majority of players were ages 55 to 74. Now, more than 70% of players are between 18 and 44.

Gonnering has seen that shift firsthand.

“The growth has been incredible,” he said. “It used to be that parents would sign up kids for things like tennis. Now, it’s going to be parents signing up kids for pickleball. It’s just going to keep getting younger and younger.”

So if he weren’t playing pickleball right now, what would he be doing?

“I don’t know. That’s a good question. I actually don't know what my life would be without pickleball. It’s just my whole life.”

Gonnering hopes younger players continue to try pickleball, and he hopes to keep climbing the national rankings.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error