From T-Rats to Brew Crew: Wisconsin Timber Rattlers cheer on the Brewers in the World Series

APPLETON, Wis. — We know how special the players on the Milwaukee Brewers are, but what you may not know is that a good number of the Brew Crew got their start with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

"We feel proud, you know, that we had a very small part in being a part of their journeys," said Wisconsin Timber Rattlers General Manager Ryan Moede.

The Timber Rattlers have been part of several players' journeys. Ten players on this current Brewers squad at one point wore a T-Rats jersey. More have been involved with the team for their rehab process.

The list includes:



Aaron Ashby – 2018 & 2019

Jackson Chourio – 2022

Sal Frelick – 2021 & 2022

David Hamilton – 2021

Logan Henderson – 2024

Luis Lara – 2023 & 2024

Jacob Misiorowski – 2023

Garrett Mitchell – 2021

Cooper Pratt – 2024

Brice Turang – 2019

The list also includes coaches for the Brewers:



Major League Field Coordinator Nestor Corredor – Coach 2018

Major League Pitching Coordinator Jim Henderson – Player 2009 & Coach 2019

Third Base Coach Matt Erickson – Coach 2009-2010 & Manager 2011-2021

Pitching Coach Chris Hook – Coach 2009-2011

Assistant Pitching Coach Juan Sandoval – Player 2003

"A lot of these guys are, you know, they've made shortstops here because they had immense talent. They were gonna keep moving up the ladder really quickly, which is why they are succeeding in the majors," Moede said.

"I think just to know we had some influence on their growth and the ability to continue their skill set," he added.

Moede has seen his fair share of athletes walk through the building, but players for these Brewers made their presence felt.

"I can still remember when Jackson Chourio's first game here, you know, I had to go out there and see his first couple at bats and you could tell the first hit, you're like, 'That is a different sound (than) I'm used to hearing,'" he said.

"Jacob Misiorowski was here; he was only here for about one month, right? You know, so really short stint because he was on his way up, but he's throwing 100 miles an hour — it's like that's different," Moede added.

The Timber Rattlers have had a near 20-year relationship with the Brewers, a relationship that the T-Rats are proud to share with the community.

"Having the name Wisconsin in the name of our team, you know — we want to be the state's minor league baseball team. That's the goal of what we are. We don't draw from just the Fox Valley. People are coming from two, three, four hours away to come and watch the future Brewers, right? And that's what we've kind of tried to develop," Moede said.

The T-Rats cheer on the Brew Crew as they get ready for game one of the World Series.