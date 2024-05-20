Franklin's Sophia Vitas set to make Olympic debut at Paris 2024

FRANKLIN — When Franklin’s Sophia Vitas transferred to UW-Madison from UW-Milwaukee, rowing was never in the cards.

“I had no idea what rowing was until I was at Wisconsin," Vitas told TMJ4 Sports.

In fact, her sights were set on one of the other school's other teams: women's basketball.

Ashley Washburn/TMJ4 Sports Sophia Vitas was a four-sport athlete at Franklin High School.

“Well, when she went to Wisconsin, we thought she was trying to get on the basketball team," Mark Vitas, Sophia's dad, laughed.

While lifting weights on Wisconsin's campus one day, the Big Ten Women’s Rowing Championships were playing on television.

That was Vitas' first introduction to rowing. A short time after, she found herself at orientation wanting to join the team.

“Franklin doesn't have rowing," Mark Vitas laughed. "There's no rowing in high school here, middle school, there's nothing, so we were quite surprised when she called up and said, "Hey, I'm joining the rowing team."

However, with both Sophia's height (6-2) and athleticism, she quickly went from walk-on to Olympic hopeful.

Wisconsin Athletics Sophia Vitas (middle) stands at 6-foot-2.

“A few years later after being a walk on I started doing National team training with the National team and kind of realized wow I can really do this, I can make this happen," Sophia recalled.

Vitas nearly made Team USA in 2020 for the Tokyo Olympics.

However, during the team’s selection process, she fractured her ribs – a common injury in rowing – ultimately ending her Olympic chances.

“She said, I'm just going to stick with it because I think I can be an Olympian," Mark recalled a conversation with his daughter. " (She said) I'm going to stick with it and just keep trying, and I think I can make Paris in four years.”

After earning Bronze this past September at the World Rowing Championships, Sophia clinched a spot on Team USA in Women's double sculls.

Row2k Sophia Vitas (right) won bronze in double sculls at the 2023 World Rowing Championships this past September.

“It's so amazing to be a part of and to continue the legacy of Badger Olympians," Sophia smiled. "I just hope to inspire and keep inspiring the future generations of women's rowing and women's walk-on at Wisconsin.”

Vitas is one of two Women's Badger rowers that will be competing in Paris this summer.

Neenah’s Maddie Wanamaker is making her second trip to Olympic games and will race in either the women’s four or the eight.

