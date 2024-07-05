Franklin's Sam Mayer returns for hometown parade, prepares for Xfinity title chase

FRANKLIN, Wis. — Sam Mayer returned to the Franklin Independence Day parade Thursday and reminisced about what he enjoyed about it as a kid.

"My favorite part of the Franklin parade was definitely the candy," Mayer said. "And obviously afterward, there was the whole community area where there was the rides and the fireworks."

As soon as he was done, it was off to race on the streets of Chicago.

"Getting to race in the streets of Chicago, it's going to be an experience. It's a lot of fun. And hopefully, the weather holds off this year," Mayer said.

Sam is currently third in NASCAR Xfinity points, and tied for the most wins with 2. He's a title contender.

"Get these road course wins and these oval wins and stack up those playoff points so we can go for a championship at the end of the year," Mayer said.

Lance Allan asked, do you feel like you're a title contender?

"I absolutely do," Mayer said. "I have a lot of confidence in myself, especially after last year. Last year kind of showed that I can do this. My name belongs here. And that's what I'm here to prove."

And now whispers emerge that he could move up to the Cup Series in 2025.

"It's always in the back of your mind. But I'm always focused on the here and now. And that's the most important thing is to go out there and win races on Saturday. And maybe Sunday opportunities will come around eventually."

