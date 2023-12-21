Franklin's Mason Bruhn aims for individual and team success at state in Boys' Swimming

In his youth, Mason Bruhn had two loves in sports - and had to make a choice.

"For me? It was always between hockey and swimming," Bruhn said. "But on the short run? I guess I had more fun with swimming and luckily, it turned out in a good way."

Starting swimming at age 7, Bruhn realized he had a gift at age 10. And now he could go for titles in the 100 fly and 100 back.

"Especially in the backstroke, being 47, 48 low, and hopefully just getting a lot faster in the fly and we'll make it there," Bruhn says.

Yet as one of Franklin's co-captains, he wants the Sabers to have true team success.

"Placing high at state is one of the big things," Bruhn says. "And overall especially is bettering the relays and hopefully we have a better shot not just for me but to place higher as a team."

All while signing a Division 1 scholarship to swim at Denver next season.

"I'm just thankful for the opportunity," Bruhn says. "That they have faith in me and everything. I'm just happy I'm going in the right direction. And that they believe in me."

And he gives credit where credit is due.

"I'm just thankful for the opportunity my parents have given me and how I've gotten this far," Bruhn says. "And thanks for everyone who's helped me on this journey."

Bruhn is also excited that in a recent Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association poll, Franklin is ranked second to Bay Port - and fourth according to the Swim Cloud rankings.

