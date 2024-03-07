Franklin girls' basketball heads to state surging.

The Franklin girl's basketball team, after starting 8-7, is certainly playing its best ball now.

"We work together as a team more," Natalie Meaux says. "Like we realize that like, we are good. Like, these games at the beginning of the season don't define who we are as a team and like who we want to become at the end of the season."

The Sabers lost to Muskego by 34 to begin the season. They beat the Warriors in the sectional final, to go to state.

"Over the past couple of weeks we've just gotten really close," Lauren Capstran says. "We do a lot of team dinners and a lot of team bonding and just at practice, we just got the mentality of just, we wanna get there and gotta have a mindset of working hard every day."

Lance Allan asked Castran's thoughts on losing to a team to begin the year by 34 points, to then beating them in the game to go to state.

"It's mindblowing," Capstran says. "We were super excited to play them. I mean, we were of course just like, we gotta get 'em now."

"It's a lot different in how we like, reacted to them," Meaux says. "And more confident and calm I feel like."

Capstran and Meaux last went to state with the Sabers, as freshmen, in 2021.

"It's such a great experience," Capstran says. "I mean, I went my freshman year. Natalie, we both went. It was different because it was Covid but just watching my friends go and it's just a great experience to have."

"It's crazy. It's like a full circle moment," Meaux says. "Like when I was a freshman? Going under those seniors. Learning from them like, getting to how to they were like now. It's just like me and Lauren were talking about it. It's like freshman year we were there and now we're going back senior year."

The Sabers have a tall task. They are the fourth seed, and face the top-seeded Arrowhead Warhawks at 6:35 Friday night at the Resch Center in Green Bay. The winner of that faces the winner of Hartford and Neenah for the Division One title on Saturday night.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip