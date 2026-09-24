Four things to know before the Packers home opener against the Falcons

GREEN BAY, Wis. (TMJ4) — The Packers home opener for the 2026 season is about to kickoff as they get ready for the 0-2 Atlanta Falcons.

Here are four things you need to know to get you set up for tonight.

Packers excellence at Lambeau

One of the things you have to look at is where the Packers are playing. When it comes to Lambeau, it's very difficult to beat the Packers. They have won 13 straight home openers. The last time they lost was in 2012 to the San Francisco 49ers.

Penalties

Discipline has been a discussion. The Packers are the most penalized team in the league with an average of 13 per game. They also have 26 total flags in two games. Last week against the Jets, the green and gold had 14 accepted penalties for 133 yards — not much less than the amount of offensive yards they had.

Third-Down inconsistency

The offense has yet to find consistency. The Packers have a 19% conversion rate on third-downs through two games. Green Bay went 1-9 on third downs against the Jets and 3-12 against the Vikings. Head coach Matt LaFleur called the team's third-down woes "disgusting" and saying it's almost third and ten every time.

Offensive Line

The Packers need to get the run game going. They have been as bad as bad can be without Josh Jacobs — ranked at the bottom of the league with 64.5 rushing yards per game. The Packers go into tonight without Aaron Banks and Zach Bako-Bewele. It's Anthony Belton's time at right tackle, hoping to help get this run game going.

The Packers and the Falcons kickoff tonight at 7:15 p.m.