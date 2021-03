Former center fielder for the Red Sox, Jackie Bradley Jr., is planning to sign a two-year, $24 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, according to ESPN.

Bradley leaves the Red Sox two World Series rings, a Gold Glove, and a reputation as one of the best center fielders to ever play for the Red Sox.

ESPN reports he was on a $11 million, one-year deal with the Red Sox in 2020, but that number was prorated because of the shortened season.

