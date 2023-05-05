Former coach looks back on Will McDonald's journey to the NFL

Watch this story on TMJ4 News at 6:00 on Friday.

MILWAUKEE — Will McDonald's first-round selection was special for many reasons. For Matt Harris, that reason is a photo.

"It's one of the most divine moments. Just to see the emotion from all five of us. You could just tell, that was a moment for Will because you don't see that of emotion out of Will that much. That picture will stick with me forever," says Matt Harris, former football coach at Waukesha North High School and current Arrowhead Head Coach.

With a picture well worth a thousand words, one sticks out. Destiny.

"I just happen to be walking the halls one day and saw this giant boy walking the halls and as fast as I could I sprinted down the hallway," says Harris.

When Will was a sophomore at Waukesha North, he had no interest in football. Luckily, Coach Harris was persistent.

"Begged him for days and days, probably weeks and he finally said yes. So he came out and started from there," says Harris.

Finding his place on the edge, Will was a natural. He was also a natural at reminding people football was not his first passion.

"He knew nothing about football. The first time we took him on a college visit, the Badgers told him they were going to turn him into JJ Watt. He was like, who's that?" says Harris.

Deciding to attend Iowa State, Will started to realize his gift.

Charlie Neibergall/AP Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

"As he started playing and getting a few years into it I think he realized 'no one can block me,'" says Harris.

A former BIG12 Co-Lineman of the Year, All-American, and Ted Hendricks semifinalist; it's hard to imagine Will's football career almost never was.

Some may say Coach Harris is responsible for putting Will on the field. Not Coach Harris. He gives Will all the credit for blazing his trail to the pros.

"It's been awesome to watch him get to this point. It's cool, he's made all the right decisions and he's made them on his own," says Harris.

That said, Coach Harris will take credit for Will picking up the phone when the New York Jets came calling.

Mary Altaffer/AP Will McDonald IV speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Jets' training facility, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

"Phone rang, which it had been all night. He was like 'oh my gosh my phone, I'm done with this'. I had happen to glance and see that New York was on the screen and the phone said, New York. I was like Will, that could be your call. He was like 'oh man you're right'. He picked it up and sure enough it was the New York Jets," says Harris.

From a glance down a hallway to a glance at the TV, Coach Harris will always root for Will McDonald.

"You know if there's one thing I've learned it's to never doubt Will McDonald. He's just special and there is no doubt in my mind, Week 1 he's going to pop in there and do something amazing," says Harris.

There's only one word to describe it all. Destiny.

