Alec Ingold grew up near Green Bay, and played for the Badgers. So he wants to give back, to his home state.

"The Ingold Family Foundation really focuses on a few different pillars of empowering student-athletes," Miami Dolphins Fullback Alec Ingold says. "Adopted youth. Kids in foster care, through financial literacy. The mindset in athletics. Just being the best version of themselves, right? We're breaking down barriers by hitting it from a unique angle. Being able to bring other NFL players, current Badgers that want to volunteer. Want to give back to this community. And you're able to reach these kids where they're at. The relatability, the vulnerability of being real human beings."

The Miami Dolphins fullback was adopted. And wants to pay it forward.

Former Badger inspires adopted and foster care youth

"Obviously it's the second year doing this event," Ingold says. "But now it's time to really, you know, build the infrastructure. Build stability. The sustainability of the vision that we all have to empower these kids. To see their visions and be the best version of themselves. But then having the team and the community around it. But for that kid, to get a call and say you've been adopted into a home, that loves you. That's gonna care for you. You get to grow up together. You get to take your first driving lesson with them? You can't put that into words."

He hears from friends about the Packers being a Super Bowl favorite, but so too are his Dolphins.

"We're in the middle of it," Ingold says. "The Dolphins are reloading. We're really excited. And any team, any fan base. When you're in that window to win? Everybody feels it. There's a crescendo leading up to that opening kickoff. I think it's going to be exciting."

So no doubt when Ingold speaks, others are inspired.

"When you're 27 years old, 30 years old, 50 years old? You look back and you're able to see that those little things change your lives," Ingold says. "And I'm hoping that this event here today can inspire us to allow these kids to understand those little things that we're pouring into them. They can see it. They can see that opportunity. They can go and chase it."

Alec Ingold has twice been nominated as the Walter Payton Man of the Year, and clearly he will continue to use his platform to support youth in the adoption and foster care community.

