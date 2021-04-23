Forgotten stories from Jon McGlocklin on 50th anniversary of Bucks lone title in 1971

April 30, 2021 is the 50th anniversary of the one and only NBA title, that the Bucks have won.

Jon McGlocklin has some hilarious stories, including waiting for beat writers after they won the title.

"The Journal and Sentinel writers were Al Boucher and Bob Wolf, who covered us, traveled with us. We were on commercial airlines," Jon McGlocklin says. "So the next day we're on the bus and we're waiting on Boucher and Wolf. So Bob Wolf had a prosthetic arm. We couldn't find Bob's arm. And Boucher, we couldn't find his shoes. They couldn't find his shoes. So he ended up with Wolf's shoes. And we found Bob's arm under the bed. And finally got on the plane."

"This sounds like a comedy. Are you sure this isn't a comedy," TMJ4's Lance Allen asks.

"True story!" McGlocklin says.

It's a title sadly somewhat forgotten.

"The final game. The first half has been lost by the NBA," McGlocklin says. "We have no trophies. We have nothing recognizing the championship. I'm told they don't even know where the trophy for the team is that year, I'm told it's lost. I don't know if that's true. I don't know where it would be. It should be on display. When I saw the Brewers have a parade in '82. And I love that Brewer team, a lot of those guys are my buddies. They came in second. We won it and had no parade. That's when it hit me. And, but we had a team party and that was it Lance. And then everybody went like that, and some of us never saw each other again."

