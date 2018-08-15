HS Football Preview: Whitefish Bay Blue Dukes overcoming obstacles from the get go

High school football returns this Friday and for the Whitefish Bay Blue Dukes, 2018 is a year of overcoming obstacles.

Obstacle number one, finding a place to practice while the finishing touches are put on their home turf.

"We map out the field on the softball field so no harm no foul. As long as eventually, we get a full field to actually play games on we'll be happy," says Jacob Wolter, Head Coach of the Blue Dukes.

The next obstacle for Coach Wolter, replacing a group of seniors that fell one game short of a state championship appearance.

"We knew we wouldn't have the depth like we've had the last couple of years. But we have some high-end talent that I think people be pretty surprised to see," said Coach Wolter.

Case in point, outside linebacker Thomas Brunner, who's bulldozed his way onto the scene; ready to lead his senior season.

"Since we were so good last year, people definitely will come into the game against us and say we want to beat them. I try to make everyone have a chip on their shoulder. Work hard every day and do as best as you can," said Brunner.

Not wanting to share every secret, Coach Wolter wouldn't name a starting quarterback. But whoever get's the nod, fans can be sure Patrick Nau will be the back helping them along the way.

"Whether it's Charlie or Jacko, either one, both are great. No matter who is back there I'm just going to do my part and hopefully guide them through and aid them through the games," said Nau, senior running back.

The Blue Dukes will open up the 2018 season against Slinger, August 17th.