HS Football Preview: Rufus King hoping restructured conference aids competition

With high school football around the corner, there is only one word to describe Rufus King - hungry.

"I can feel that. A lot of these guys played last year. We had a couple losses that we defiantly want to avenge, but we just want to make ourselves better. Make the competition see what we have to offer," said Noland Dixon, a senior quarterback for the Generals.

With a restructured conference the generals will see a mix of old and new faces. The schedule will overall challenging, but it's a change that's welcomed.

"We're really looking forward to it and they are looking forward to it as well. On a couple occasions, they've told me they are looking forward to a tougher schedule, hoping that it will prepare us for playoffs," said Thomas Wozniak, Head Football Coach at Rufus King.

"We try to compete within ourselves. Try to make sure practice is as competitive as possible. That really is the goal, we just want to play some winter football, play in the snow," said Dixon.

Snow under Friday night lights may be a ways off, but the excitement around Rufus King has already hit the gridiron.

"I'm extremely happy, I've been seeing a lot of looks around the school. People are excited about the first game," said Dixon.

Rufus King will open up there season against Messmer/Shorewood.