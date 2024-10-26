Greendale's big over Obama SCTE 49-14 pushes them forward in the playoffs

MILWAUKEE — Greendale came up to the North Side of Milwaukee to take on Obama SCTE in the WIAA Playoffs. Greendale was dominant on both sides of the ball as they beat Obama 49-19.
Greendale racked up the scores early as running back Sawyer Hackow scored a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter.
A touchdown closed out the first half too as Greendale's quarterback Landon Lopez aired it out to his receiver Devin Isaj. They'd take the lead 35-0 into half.
After the break, it was more of the same. It was a running clock, but Obama SCTE scored twice before the game ended.
Greendale will advance in the playoffs next week.
