Family, fans, and future Warhawks: The people rallying behind Arrowhead after 29-28 win against Mukwonago

HARTLAND — While the Arrowhead Warhawks gave it their all on the field Friday, hundreds of supporters also gave it their all off the field.

"Every game. My son plays JV, and my younger son plays JV. I never miss a game," Jovan Siner, a dad of two Arrowhead players, said. He spent Friday night cheering for his sons from the sidelines.

Hundreds of fans from both Arrowhead Union High School and Mukwonago High School filled the bleachers at Arrowhead on Friday.

The Warhawks beat the Indians 29-28.

Siner said Friday’s game was important, explaining the history between Mukwonago and Arrowhead.

"The fans, the crowd, and the intensity here at Arrowhead are unbelievable. I’m glad I picked this school for my sons," Siner said with a smile.

Even with wet bleachers and cold weather, all eyes were on the field.

"I was here last week, and the stands were full, and they’re going to be full tonight," Margie Wilhelm, the grandmother of a student in the marching band, said.

Wilhelm goes to every home game to support her granddaughter, Kate.

For the Arrowhead students, football is a huge part of the school’s identity.

"We’re bringing good spirit and gathering everyone together, bringing the school together as one," Hailey Jordan, an Arrowhead sophomore, said with a smile. Jordan and her friends dressed in full camouflage for Friday’s theme.

Along with family and fans, the bleachers were also filled with future Warhawks.

"Our kids are going to be in the school system here, so they have aspirations to play football, and maybe they’ll be here running around someday," Abdul Johnson said alongside his son.

The Arrowhead fans and community members were thrilled with a win at home.

