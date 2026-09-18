Bay View lifts the Wooden Football Trophy in 20-12 win over Pulaski

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (TMJ4) — The Battle for the Wooden Football is on.

Bay View remains unbeaten



They beat Pulaski 20-12 and take home the Wooden Football trophy! #wisfb pic.twitter.com/FTJmdPBMuk — Shahji Adam (@ShahjiAdam) September 18, 2026

In the first quarter, quarterback Larry McCain would take it himself on the left side to get the Red Cats on the board first.

On the ensuing kickoff, Bay View would have a beautifully timed hit to make the ball pop out and pick it up to get great field position.

Couple of plays later, McCain would take it himself again for the long touchdown to give Bay View the 14-0 lead.

Pulaski would answer late in the second quarter. Jonathan Feliciano threw a dime to Pedraza-Montana for the touchdown.

The Rams were not done yet as William Gonzalez-Romo would dive into the end zone to get the score. Pulaski cut the lead 14-12.

Bay View would put it away in the fourth quarter to win 20-12 and take home the Wooden Football for the first time in several years.