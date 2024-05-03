Figure skater Debi Thomas eyes a comeback at age 57

Figure skater Debi Thomas recently visited Milwaukee for a seminar and to promote Skate Milwaukee in July.

"Figure skating has changed a lot over the years, if you haven’t noticed," Debi Thomas remarked. "Getting that nostalgic look is something I think a lot of people who’ve enjoyed skating would like to see more of."

Thomas is advocating for figure and fancy skating, reminiscent of the Olympic figure skating that was discontinued after Thomas competed in Calgary.

"I was in the last Olympics where they had figures. I finally realized we could be at a point where it could be an extinct art form," Thomas reflected.

Now, the 1988 bronze medalist eyes a comeback at age 57.

"It was the hardest thing I've ever done. I was about 192 pounds when I started the journey last year. I had to get into that mode of training and eating right," Thomas shared.

Thomas made history as the first black athlete to medal at the Winter Olympics.

"It's rare to medal in the Winter Olympics in figure skating, period. It doesn’t matter what race you are. It’s nice because people still remember, they still were very touched, emotionally," Thomas expressed.

But Thomas won't be making a comeback in another field. She's a doctor, but that's in her past.

"I enjoyed being a surgeon, but I really hated the paperwork thing and the way the whole health care system works in general. There are still some people with Debi Thomas total joints out there, going strong," Thomas reminisced.

Thomas notes the 100th anniversary of the first Winter Games and the 10-year milestone of the Figure and Fancy Skating Championships. Therefore, it's important to her that they bring that competition back to the Olympics.

