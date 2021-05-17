Watch
Sports

Actions

Fan at Fenway Park catches thrown baseball bat while talking on cell phone

items.[0].image.alt
Elise Amendola/ASSOCIATED PRESS
New improved seats with cup-holders in the lower third base seating bowl at Fenway Park are seen in Boston Monday, March 29, 2010, where also the concrete floor has been repaired and waterproofed. The 2010 Fenway Park improvements were designed to improve internal circulation, ingress and egress, to expand concessions and bathroom facilities, and to insure the long-term structural viability of the ballpark. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Fenway Park Improvements
Posted at 1:41 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 14:41:20-04

A fan sitting in the stands at Fenway Park over the weekend was having what appeared to be a pretty important phone conversation. So important, he couldn’t drop the call when a bat came flying in his direction.

Video from Sunday’s game shows Los Angeles Angels’ second baseman Jose Rojas at the plate, he swings and the bat flies out of his hands and into the stands.

A follow-up shot of the crowd shows a man casually walk in front of the bat, grab it, and hand it to a woman sitting nearby. In the video clip, it sounds like the man may have to give the bat back to the team. Hopefully, he gets another souvenir to remember this casual catch.

The Angels ended up beating the Boston Red Sox, 6-5 on Sunday.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

Watch "Milwaukee Tonight" weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4