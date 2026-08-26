Milwaukee wrestler Terryn McBride works to get more girls on the mat with wrestling clinic

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee high school senior who made history as the only Milwaukee Public Schools wrestler to qualify for the state tournament is now working to open those doors for other girls before she heads to college.

WATCH: Milwaukee wrestler works to get more girls on the mat with wrestling clinic

Milwaukee wrestler works to get more girls on the mat with wrestling clinic

Terryn McBride, a former wrestler at Rufus King High School, hosted her second all-girls wrestling clinic in Milwaukee this summer and is working to turn it into a nonprofit.

"A lot of people think women still can't wrestle, so I'm still trying to change that narrative piece by piece," McBride said.

The clinic grew out of a community service project McBride took on last year.

"I was a part of a Cotillion last year, and we needed a service project, and I wanted to give back to my community through wrestling, so I hosted my last one in August," McBride said.

After seeing the impact of that first clinic, McBride decided to take things further. She pointed to a lack of local resources for girls who want to wrestle as a driving force behind the effort.

"Just really the lack of resources I see in Milwaukee for women's wrestling. They have to go far. Even I have to go far, but I have parents that are willing to take me far. And you know, some parents have work, or sometimes they just can't, so I decided to just help them and get that work in," McBride said.

Rufus King junior Olivia Jones is among the girls taking part in the clinic.

Ashley Washburn, TMJ4 Sports Milwaukee's Terryn McBride recently hosted an all-girls wrestling clinic and is working to turn it into a nonprofit to continue growing the game.

"Terryn is my girl. I love seeing her shine and like just teaching us new moves and things like that. It's a very good experience too for you to learn new things. You know, just interact with other girls," Jones said.

For participants, the benefits go beyond wrestling technique. Milwaukee Juneau senior Alexis Frazier-Jasper said the sport builds something deeper.

"I believe that wrestling brings out, like, everyone's confidence in some way, whether you lose or win. Like you learn something regardless, and it just makes you feel better," Frazier-Jasper said.

McBride has committed to wrestle at UW-Stevens Point.

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