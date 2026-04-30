EmpowHERing the Game: Amanda Long making her mark as Milwaukee Admirals’ first female coach

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Amanda Long may not be on the bench for Milwaukee Admirals games, but she has one of the most important jobs in the organization.

Long is the team's video coach — and the first female coach in franchise history.

"During our games, I'm at my computer and making sure I'm tagging everything that happens during the game," Long said.

Working in real time during games, Long uses a system of hotkeys to catalog every moment as it happens, giving coaches instant access to the footage they need. She also uses the same technology to scout opponents.

Justin Tiedemann, TMJ4 Sports Working in real time during games, Long uses a system of hotkeys to catalog every moment as it happens, giving coaches instant access to the footage they need. She also uses the same technology to scout opponents.

"I have designated hotkeys for any sort of event that happens in the game… chances for, chances against, power plays, penalty kills, breakouts, for checks, you name it. I'm tagging it so the coaches can pull up anything they want that they need," Long explained.

Watch: Amanda Long making her mark as Milwaukee Admirals’ first female coach

Amanda Long making her mark as Milwaukee Admirals’ first female coach

It is a dream job, she said — one that blends hockey and technology. Her journey began at age 7 when a neighbor introduced her to the sport.

"It was roller hockey, though. I grew up in California and didn't live near an ice rink… It was the greatest thing I'd ever done, and I was like, I got to do this. This sport is cool," Long smiled.

Roller skates eventually gave way to ice skates, and Long earned a scholarship to play in college at Wayne State University and Lindenwood. After several years at Minnesota State as the Director of Operations for Women's Hockey, she found her niche.

"I loved being on the bench and being out there with the players and stuff, but I really think my niche was the video coaching," Long said.

When a door opened with the Milwaukee Admirals, Long stepped through it — becoming the first female coach in the franchise's history.

"I try not to let my mind go there too much, but then when you reflect on it, sometimes you think, man, there could be more women doing this," Long said.

With her first year complete, Long said the organization welcomed her from the start.

"It's neat if I can be empowering to other women."



This National Girls and Women in Sports Day, we're proud to highlight our first-ever female coach in Milwaukee Admirals history, Video Coach Amanda Long! pic.twitter.com/FZ0czgsbiG — Milwaukee Admirals (@mkeadmirals) February 4, 2026

"Everyone from the Predators all the way down to everyone here in Milwaukee, they just made me feel like I was part of their group right away," Long said.

Her message to anyone chasing a similar path is straightforward.

"These jobs are difficult to get, and so if you have an opportunity, just take advantage of it, and it shouldn't matter what you might think people are going to think of you, you just have to be willing to go after it," Long said.

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