EmpowerHERing the Game: Menomonee Falls 13-year-old wrestler prepares to defend her Pan American title

WATERFORD, Wis. — Julianna LaSavage is 13 years old, has two national titles to her name, and in just over a month, she will travel to Mexico City to defend her Pan American wrestling title as a member of Team USA.

The Menomonee Falls teenager trains multiple times a day, attends school online to accommodate her schedule, and still finds time to coach younger kids on the mat — all in pursuit of a goal she has had written on her vision board for years.

Anthony D'Alie, head coach at BAM Training Center, said the drive behind her success is something that cannot be taught.

"You can't teach someone how to be a competitor that has to come within you, and that's exactly what she's got," D'Alie said.

Her days start early. Her father, Dan LaSavage, breaks down the routine.

"We wake up usually at around 5:30 or 6 in the morning… We do strength and conditioning. Usually, that's about an hour and a half," Dan LaSavage shared.

From there, the day is far from over.

Watch: Menomonee Falls 13-year-old wrestler prepares to defend her Pan American title

Menomonee Falls 13-year-old wrestler prepares to defend her Pan American title

"They report to school at 8:30, and then we'll go right into weightlifting," D'Alie said.

"And then we go straight into school, and we do that for about two and a half hours, three," Julianna added.

A midday practice follows, with an emphasis on technique.

"And then she'll do a mid-day wrestling practice, which is mostly technique-focused with a little bit of positional live," Dan LaSavage said.

Julianna said one part of her schedule stands out.

"There are certain days where I get to coach like little kids at certain practices, which I really like," Julianna said.

The day closes with a second full practice.

"And then later in the evening, she'll do another wrestling practice, which is a standard practice with whichever club we're attending that day," Dan LaSavage said.

Keeping up with that schedule meant making a significant change — switching to online school. Julianna said it came with a cost.

"I definitely loved being with my friends and talking to them. And I still do. I miss it a little bit," Julianna shared.

But with another national title secured and a second straight year on Team USA, she said the trade-off has been worth it.

"It's really paid off, I think," Julianna said.

Her father said the Pan American championship carries real weight.

"It's really to define who the best is in this hemisphere," Dan LaSavage said.

The honor also opened the door to train at the U.S. Olympic Training Center alongside some of the country's top athletes. Julianna said the experience has shaped how she sees the sport.

Dan LaSavage Julianna LaSavage, 13, smiles at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.

"Every time I've met like World Champs and Olympic champs, it's just so awesome to see all of these people who like want the same thing, but we're just a big community, and like we're all rooting for each other and going for the same goal," Julianna smiled.

That goal is the 2032 Brisbane Summer Olympics — the first Games at which she will be eligible to compete. It has been on her vision board for years.

"The reason it's 2032 is that it's the first year I can compete at the Olympics or try to compete at the Olympics… I look at it every day, and I really believe it," Julianna said.

She also hopes her journey encourages other girls to get on the mat.

"I hate when boys say you can't do it because you're a girl. Like I love to prove them wrong. So I'm very competitive and yeah, I think girls can do anything, boys can do, and they can do it better probably," Julianna smiled.

D'Alie said he has no doubt about where her path leads.

"This doesn't just randomly happen. It takes a lot of hard work. I believe she is the type of athlete that is going to make this happen," D'Alie said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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