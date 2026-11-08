DSHA volleyball back on top with state championship win

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Divine Savior Holy Angels volleyball is back on top.

The Dashers clashed against Bay Port for the Division 1 championship.

DSHA in this series showed their dominance as they swept the Pirates to once again bring home the state title.

"It never gets old. I think the most special part about that is each year is a new team. It's a new group of girls. It's a new experience for everyone," head coach Caitie Ratkowski said.

"My sister was here at the first kind of streak of wins, and I think it's really awesome to see what she did, like completely awesome at state and then come here and try to make a name for my own," junior Harper Wendlick said.

"Growing up, I really watched this team and followed this team. I think it's so cool that I get the opportunity to come and be a part of the team and be a part of something that I've always been proud of and looked up to," senior Madi Jones said.