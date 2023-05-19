DSHA Rugby aims for more history in Wisconsin

For DSHA rugby? It's a shot at another national championship with 9 15's titles and one 7's title already to their credit.

"It's unlike any other team I've been on before," DSHA Captain Ellie Gonzales says. "We're all so close and we really try to uplift each other. And this sport is just so unique compared to the other sports I've played."

"It's probably been, probably the best four years ever," DSHA Captain Mary Czarnecki says. "Coming to practice every single day. It's so fun just being with all the girls every day."

And to be this good, you gotta hit somebody.

Lance Allan asks, "Let's get really honest and really truthful and pretend like the camera's not there. How good is it to hit somebody?"

"It feels so good," DSHA Captain Janie Retzer says. "When you hit someone well, it just feels really, really great."

Since 2000, the legacy and tradition was built by Coach John Klein. A name that almost never gets used.

"Yeah, everybody calls me Chin," DSHA Coach John Klein says. "I would prefer to just be Chin. Not Coach Chin. But yes, yes."

Lance Allan asks, "Why Chin?"

"It's a long story. It goes back all the way to 7th grade. But it is so better being called Chin than being called John because then everybody knows who you are, right?" Klein says.

Lance Allan asks, "So what is the story?"

"Well, it's because the length of my chin," Klein says. "They said I looked like a moon head guy. And I don't know if you remember the McDonald's commercial. The moon head guy used to sing 'It's Mack Tonight!' C'mon! They said I looked like him. And it stuck since 7th grade. It's been a blessing."

So as DSHA goes after another title in school history, this time it's close to home with the national championship in Cottage Grove, Wisconsin.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip