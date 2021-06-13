Doctor: Eriksen 'was gone' before being resuscitated

COPENHAGEN — Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen says Christian Eriksen's heart stopped and "he was gone” before being resuscitated.

Boesen led the work in giving Eriksen CPR after he collapsed during Denmark’s European Championship game against Finland on Saturday. Boesen says ”we got him back after one defib."

That’s quite fast.” Eriksen is in stable condition in a Copenhagen hospital. Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand says he spoken to Eriksen via video link and says it was ”good to see him smile.”

Hjulmand says Eriksen was more concerned about his teammates’ well being and asked how they were doing.

Hjulmand says "that’s typical Christian.”