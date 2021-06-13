Watch
Doctor: Eriksen 'was gone' before being resuscitated

Wolfgang Rattay/AP
Denmark's manager Kasper Hjulmand instructs his players during the half time of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Wolfgang Rattay/Pool via AP)
Posted at 1:16 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 14:19:49-04

COPENHAGEN — Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen says Christian Eriksen's heart stopped and "he was gone” before being resuscitated.

Boesen led the work in giving Eriksen CPR after he collapsed during Denmark’s European Championship game against Finland on Saturday. Boesen says ”we got him back after one defib."

That’s quite fast.” Eriksen is in stable condition in a Copenhagen hospital. Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand says he spoken to Eriksen via video link and says it was ”good to see him smile.”

Hjulmand says Eriksen was more concerned about his teammates’ well being and asked how they were doing.

Hjulmand says "that’s typical Christian.”

