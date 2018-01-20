Denis "The Mongoose" Morris using boxing to improve community

At a community center on the south side of Milwaukee, there's a room that holds one ring and four bags.

It's home to the MCC Boxing Club and four time champion Dennis the Mongoose Morris.

"I'm not going to stop till I have ten titles in my hands," said Morris.

February 10th, Morris will fight for his 5th title - at the North American Boxing Council Cruiserweight.

Training has reaved up, but Morris sticks with his coaches and the community that has been behind him up to this point.

"The way I keep training and everything, the way the kids keep coming to me. I just keep going. I want the kids to be the best too. If it wasn't for the kids, my family, fans, support system I wouldn't be where I'm at," said Morris.

Not wanting to miss a chance to give back, for this fight Morris has asked his supporters to where pink. As he plans to donate his personal proceeds from the event to fight breast cancer.

"Everybody lost somebody to cancer. Mom, dad, bestfriend. The thing about it is that everyone there and everyone watching that night we are all going to fight that night. We are going to fight cancer and let them know that we can win," said Morris.

Originally from Louisiana "The Mongoose" may not be a Wisconsin native, but he has certainly made Milwaukee his home.