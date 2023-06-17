Defending race champ Josef Newgarden leads field into Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — It's always a big party in Elkhart Lake, as the Indy Car Series comes to Road America. The green flag drops at noon on Sunday, and defending race champ Josef Newgarden can't wait.

Lance Allan asks what is it about that place that just suits, you?

"I mean, I'd like to think that we can win anywhere we go," Josef Newgarden says. "You know, I don't really get fired up necessarily for one track or another from a performance standpoint. I mean Road America is easy to get excited about because of the atmosphere. You know, I always loved coming up here at this time of the year. But from a track standpoint, you know, it's one of the best to drive. But I think we can be good there. I think we can kind of be good everywhere. I try and, you know, instill that attitude into our team throughout the entire year. We seem to find a little more success at Road America, for some reason. I don't know what it is. I love the high-speed nature of it."

"I think Josef's pure determination is what makes him so unbeatable," NBC and USA IndyCar Analyst James Hinchcliffe says. "I mean this year it's been absolute beast mode for him. And some of those races he really had to earn. He really had to hustle it. You know, the patience for that last lap pass. And you'd see a deserving driver with as much success that he's had this year. It's been a bit feast or famine. But there's no doubt he's driving as well as he ever has. Yeah, I mean I don't think there's any argument that it's as competitive as it's ever been."

Newgarden's third in the championship points race. Alex Palou is 51 points ahead of second-place Marcus Ericsson.

