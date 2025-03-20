Big Dance reunion: Former CSU guard John Tonje returns to Colorado for NCAA tournament

DENVER — It's a reunion of sorts. A former Colorado State guard has made his return to Colorado for the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

“Brings back a lot of memories, driving around and seeing the downtown area of Denver," said Wisconsin guard John Tonje during an interview ahead of the Badgers' first-round match-up with Montana. "Definitely a blessing being back in Colorado for a little bit.”

Tonje is familiar with the high altitude and thin air. Once upon a time, he played for Niko Medved at CSU.

“I learned a lot from my coaches and just understood basketball a lot better throughout my years [there]," said Tonje.

After four years at CSU, Tonje transferred to Missouri, but a foot injury kept him off the floor for most of the 2023-2024 season and forced him to use a medical redshirt to extend his college basketball career.

“They believed in me, gave me a chance," said Tonje of the University of Wisconsin and head basketball coach Greg Gard.

“Knowing Colorado State’s staff, we trusted how he was coached," said Gard. “How selfless he is, he’s come in with zero ego, he’s really coachable. I think the biggest thing why it’s been such a good fit and he’s been so successful is because of his selfless mentality.”

Tonje's previous tournament experience will also come in handy. He was with the Rams when they played in the Big Dance in 2022, losing to Michigan in the first round.

“This time around, I want to find a way to calm the storm and focus on basketball," said Tonje, although he admits he'll be keeping an eye on his old friends.

“They’re still my guys," Tonje continued. "I watch their games and am super happy for them. It’s awesome, I’m sure we’re both pulling for each other and we’re happy to see each other here.”

