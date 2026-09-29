College football coaches big fans of NCAA's 5-in-5 rule, taking redshirt decisions off their plate

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — College football coaches have one thing off their overflowing plates.

In an era that has added revenue sharing, NIL and the transfer portal to day-to-day duties, coaches no longer need to decide if seldom-used players — usually, freshmen — should appear in four or fewer games to redshirt and gain an extra year of eligibility.

The NCAA approved a new eligibility model for Division I athletes in June, permitting five seasons of competition over a five-year period that begins with student-athletes' full-time enrollment or the academic year following their 19th birthday, whichever occurs first.

The Division I Cabinet unanimously approved the major change from the longstanding tenet of college sports that gave athletes five years to complete four seasons with their eligibility clock starting at the time of enrollment, regardless of age.

Paul Sancya/AP Photo/Paul Sancya Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham watches against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Redshirt years will no longer be awarded for injuries or for student-athletes who play in four or fewer games.

Michigan puts about 100 players in uniform for home games and 80 on the road, including Saturday's game at Minnesota.

Kyle Whittingham is a big fan of the new rule because it means anyone who suits up for the maize and blue can potentially play on any given Saturday.

“I think it’s one of the best things the NCAA has done for a lot of years,” Whittingham said.

At Vanderbilt, and other schools around the country, more freshmen are getting playing time, particularly on special teams as well as in spot duty on offense and defense.

George Walker IV/AP Photo/George Walker IV Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea looks onto the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

The Commodores, who play at No. 2 Georgia on Saturday, have played seven freshmen so far this season and that's an increase from three freshmen from this time a year ago due to the new rule.

“What it gives us a chance to do is not put limitations on what the impact a freshman can have, and that could be one snap a game for the entire season," Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. "That could be an expanded role for part of the season, but we’re not going to have to have conversations about how far they are along on a redshirt. That eliminates all that.

“It's way more straightforward.”

That's the NCAA's hope at a time when college sports is engulfed in chaos, which Congress is attempting to address. The Senate passed a sweeping bipartisan bill on Monday that would regulate college sports in an industry that has been upended by skyrocketing athlete payments and near-unrestricted transfers between schools.

With the five-in-five rule, the NCAA believes it adds much-needed structure to a stressed system that is often challenged. Extended eligibility will only be granted for religious missions, maternity leave or active-duty military service.

It did, however, lead to a string of days in court.

The new rules did not grandfather in athletes from the high school class of 2022, triggering lawsuits across the country as attorneys argued it was not fair to prevent their clients from competing in college for a fifth season.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, who is in his 28th season, making him the longest-tenured coach in FBS, said the rule would have made sense 30 years ago.

Paul Sancya/AP Photo/Paul Sancya Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

“The nice thing now is, if we think a freshman can help us, we’ve got a little room to not only experiment with it but also maybe experiment longer and give a guy more opportunity,” said Ferentz, whose 14th-ranked Hawkeyes host No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday.

Wisconsin, coming off a win at No. 13 Penn State, has been rolling first-year players onto the field to help the program get off to a strong start with a 3-1 record overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten.

Kayla Wolf/AP Photo/Kayla Wolf Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

“It’s gotten to the point where midway through the season, they’re not freshmen anymore,” Badgers coach Luke Fickell said, heading into Saturday's home game against Michigan State. "If they were here early, they’re not freshmen now. We’re going to need it. As you get some injuries and things happen, we’re going to see more and more of those guys. I think there’s a little bit more pressure on those guys. They’ve got to do it now.”

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule juggles a lot, like his peers, but is thankful the new rule takes away redshirt decisions.

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz FILE - Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule disputes a referee's call after Nebraska made a safety against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college football game Nov. 28, 2025, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, File)

“I don’t have to think about that anymore," Rhule said. "If a guy is ready to play or he can help us, he plays. I don’t have to worry about, ‘Hey, should I play him this week or that week?' I thought the move to four games was good when they did that because it removed some of that, but this is certainly better.”

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