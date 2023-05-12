Christian Yelich on the Brewers and Milwaukee, MAS Lalani Ellis goes to Eastern Illinois

MILWAUKEE — The future is bright for many high school athletes. Add Lalani Ellis of the Milwaukee Academy of Science to the list. She earned a scholarship and signed on to play college basketball at Eastern Illinois.

"I'm going to major in sports management," Lalani Ellis says. "I'll continue to play basketball. If I get the opportunity to go pro? I'll go pro. If I don't? I'll just as soon be a coach."

"It's not an easy thing to do," Milwaukee Academy of Science Head Girls Basketball Coach Giovanni Riley says. "Especially academically, to be able to still qualify. Do what you're supposed to do in the classroom and do it on the floor. So as a coach? I'm just super proud of her, and thankful to have her as a player."

And last night, the Brewers Christian Yelich held a charity benefit to raise money for Milwaukee County Parks, and to give back for what he says he learned during youth baseball.

"Learning life lessons is part of being in a sport," Yelich says. "Right? Like not everybody's going to be a professional athlete that plays a little league sport or any kind of sport. But when you learn, you know, teamwork. Dependability. Accountability. You learn a lot of life lessons through sports so to be able to provide those facilities for kids and they can gain those bonds and those lessons. I'm still friends with a lot of guys that I grew up playing sports with since first grade. You build those bonds through that. I'm the only one out of my friends that ended up becoming a professional athlete. That's just kind of how the odds are but those bonds and those lessons kind of carry on throughout your life."

As for his day job? He thinks the Brewers' mix of youth and veterans will be just fine.

"It's a good vibe," Yelich says. "We got a good group. We've played well. We've kind of had ups and downs of the season. And there's a really really long way to go so we're going to do our best to make a postseason push and see what happens."

And safety Jonathan Owens signed with the Packers. On his Twitter account, he posed for pictures on Lambeau Field with his new wife, four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles.

