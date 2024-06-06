Chicago Yacht Club holds Olympic sendoff party for East Troy's Stephanie Roble

CHICAGO, Ill. — Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Chicago Yacht Club held a sendoff celebration Wednesday afternoon for East Troy’s Stephanie Roble and her teammate Maggie Shea.

The two are headed to their second Olympic games and will be competing in the 49erFX.

"It's so much fun to have everyone down here tonight and be able to have a proper sendoff," Roble smiled. "Obviously Tokyo we didn't get to do that."

In the Tokyo Olympic Games, the two finished 11th in the 49erFX.

Maggie Shea (left) and Stephanie Roble (right) are competing in the 49erFX sailing event for Team USA.

"We had an unfortunate penalty happen to us the last day of racing that took us from fifth overall to 11th overall," she explained. "The lesson we learned there is there's a lot of things that are out of your control when it comes to the Olympics."

Roble and Shea have been sailing together since 2016 when they joined forces to pursue an Olympic campaign in the 49erFX.

In what's expected to be their final 'hoorah' as teammates, the two are determined to medal.

"There's just so much excitement and energy right now within our team — within the U.S. sailing team," Roble said.

This year’s sailing competitions will take place in Marseille, which is located on the southern tip of France in the Mediterranean Sea.

Roble and Shea depart for France on Sunday to begin a three-week training block ahead of the Summer Olympics.

