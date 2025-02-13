Chasing Greatness: Co'Ji Campbell's quest for four state titles

KENOSHA, Wis. — Since the WIAA began its high school wrestling tournament program in 1940, only 29 wrestlers have finished their careers as four-time state champions.

It's an exclusive club Kenosha St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy's Co’Ji Campbell is determined to make 30.

"He's a star," Lancers head coach Ed Madriles stated. "He goes places and kids, parents, adults, refs, coaches – they all walk up and they're like ‘Congratulations. Good luck. I hope you get your fourth.’ It's amazing.”

With two weeks left until the 2025 WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament, Campbell is still undefeated in his senior season (44-0).

He is 159-1 throughout his entire high school career with his only loss coming his junior season in the first tournament of the year.

“It really lit a fire up under me, and as you can see at state, I kind of just ran through everybody," Campbell shared.

Campbell defeated Valders senior Maddux Wendling in the WIAA Division 3 120-pound match with a technical fall 21-3 victory to earn his third consecutive championship.

His refuse-to-lose mentality dates back to when he was just four years old and suffering from severe asthma.

“I had really bad asthma as a kid," Campbell explained. "I was on a breathing machine four times a day.”

However, when doctors tried to up his daily dosage, Campbell's father decided to try an alternative route.

“I just sat there and I thought about it," Cherry Campbell recalled. "I said, you know what, man? I got another route I’m going to go.”

Over the next ten months, Cherry Campbell dedicated himself to creating a cleaner and healthier environment for his son.

Cherry Campbell After switching to a healthier diet, Co'Ji Campbell makes himself a smoothie to help manage his asthma.

By eliminating unhealthy foods, embracing a nutritious diet, incorporating vitamins, and minimizing exposure to smoke, his son was able to effectively manage his asthma.

“Ever since then, I've been as healthy as can be," Co'Ji Campbell smiled.

Despite his father's initial vision for him to pursue basketball, his journey to the wrestling mat was defined during a pivotal trip up I-94.

Watch: Chasing Greatness: Co'Ji Campbell's quest for four state titles

“It just happened to be my (oldest) son was wrestling in Milwaukee," his father recalled. "They had a two-day tournament at Milwaukee Hamilton, and there was a blizzard outside.”

Co'Ji Campbell was nearly five years old at the time.

"I didn’t want to stay home because I love being with my dad and my brother," Co'Ji chuckled. "I was crying and bawling my eyes out. I was really pouty about it.”

Cherry Campbell Co'Ji Campbell (left) poses with his older brother Cherry Jr. who used to wrestle for Bradford High School.

“About five minutes before I’m ready to leave, I'm like you know what? Just pack his stuff, man. I'm just going to take him," Cherry Campbell added. "Two days, he sat down there side by side with Coach (Jerril) Grover, the Bradford High School Coach. Coach (Jerril) came up to me later on and was like, man, you've got another one on your hands.”

At nearly five years old, the two immediately began training together in their basement, laying the foundation for Co'Ji's journey in wrestling. Since then, he has adhered to a rigorous schedule that has shaped him into the athlete he is today.

“I'm up at 5:45 in the morning and working out by 6," Co'Ji detailed. "I go on a mile run, come in and do push-ups, sit-ups, pull-ups. I get myself together, come to school, get out of school, come to practice, practice (at Kenosha St. Joseph's), go home, and I either have another practice or I'm working out right after.”

Campbell is the only wrestler in Kenosha County history to win three state wrestling championships dating back to 1940.

“The top three spots on the podium are for special people," Cherry Campbell stated. "One, two, and three are for special people. The top spot is for that dude who did the work.”

While Co'Ji has received a ton of interest from various collegiate wrestling programs, he is waiting until after the WIAA State Wrestling Tournament to decide on his future.

“I feel I've reached a point where there's certain levels to wrestling, and I'm still reaching my peak, but I'm nowhere near it." he explained. "But I still, as of right now, I don't think I can be beat in Wisconsin.”

The 2025 WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament will take place at the Kohl Center from Feb. 27 through March 1.

