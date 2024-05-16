Champions of industry: Penske racing comes to Carroll

The Champions of Industry met for a forum at Carroll University. Few more successful than Roger Penske, Indy Car owner.

"We're about a winning organization," Indy Car owner Roger Penske said. "You know, we don't win every day, do we? But we try to run the business from down here, not at the top, and [we are committed] to our people."

Alongside his driver, reigning Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden.

"My favorite thing about driving for Team Penske is when you do win the Indy 500, it's a big deal, it's great," Newgarden said."I don't wanna say it's expected. I mean, Roger's won 19 of them. It's a pretty big deal, but we definitely go on to the next one."

Both were in town to praise the decision to return Indy Car racing to the Milwaukee Mile, with a doubleheader weekend on August 31st and September 1st.

"A doubleheader's fun for everybody," Newgarden said. "You know, it's going to be challenging for us at Milwaukee because it's literally the third and second round of the finale. You're coming down to the very end of the race. We're only going to have Nashville after that. If you don't get Milwaukee right, you could lose it all."

"We won the Indy 500 in 1972 and the next weekend we came here and ran with Donohue and Bettenhausen," Roger Penske said. "So I go back to that time, and you know, how many races we ran at the Milwaukee Mile? I wish I could tell you. I think it's going to be the show. We're going to treat you like a guest when you're here and it's going to be affordable, and it's going to be a time where you can really have fun."

"I'm really happy for everybody that is such a loyal fan of racing that they'll be able to have racing back at the Milwaukee Mile," Wisconsin State Fair CEO Shari Black said.

After I interviewed Newgarden, he was disqualified from the Grand Prix of St. Pete for having illegal push-to-pass violations, so the damage will have to be rectified at some point during this racing season.

