Cedarburg's Rob Radmann continues to climb the racing ranks

CEDARBURG, Wis. — "It's pretty surreal being at the level that we are," Rob Radmann says. "Obviously having started at 14 years old, not many 14-year-olds get to say they got in a race car and turned some hot laps on a race track."

We've featured Rob Radmann over the years and now the Cedarburg racer has even more ambitious dreams.

"My main goal for this season specifically was to just get in as much, as many different things as possible," Radmann says. "And one of the vehicles we saw that has been getting a lot of attention, whether it's in the press or just outright viewership, was the Stadium Supertruck Series."

His immediate goal? This weekend. Vintage weekend at new look Road America.

Lance Allan says, "And it's new pavement, so is that a whole new mindset for you?"

"Yeah from what I've been hearing, there's a lot of little nuances that I use on the track, on the old surface, to breaking points, turn in points," Radmann says. "There were a couple little dips and humps. They're gone. All that stuff is gone. So it's almost, it's not quite gonna be learning a new track, but you're going to have to learn the new nuances of the surface."

Lance Allan says, "Vintage weekend, I've been there. A couple of times. It is unbelievable, the cars and the stuff that you see."

"Some of these cars? They're literally one of ones. They're the only ones ever made. It's pretty cool to see something that truly is priceless," Radmann says.

And while the 20-year-old is doing well, he knows it takes dough to go.

Lance Allan asks, "You've had really good success. What do you feel like will take this thing to the next level? What do you need to get to the next level?"

"For us? It's just my dad and I running our whole operation," Radmann says. "And so thankfully this year we were able to partner with a couple of amazing companies. One of them, Palm Rat Golf, being the shirt that I'm wearing. It's, these are seriously amazing. They're so comfortable. They're really nice. Another company that we've been with for a few years now, and they're back on board this year is Approyo. Chris Carter from Approyo I know is a good friend of yours. And so, Chris has been super helpful. He actually came on board when he saw our first interview."

Radmann also knows his stuff. He just completed his sophomore year at MSOE. He's majoring in mechanical engineering.

