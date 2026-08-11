GREEN BAY, Wis. — Drew Biber's journey with the Green Bay Packers has come to an end. The team waived the undrafted tight end from Cedarburg as part of Tuesday's roster moves.

The release came just days after Biber suited up at Lambeau Field for Packers Family Night — a moment made even more meaningful by the fact that his first-ever trip to Lambeau was also a Family Night, when he was around 5 or 6 years old.

His father, Joe Biber, recalled the moment Drew called to share the news of his signing.

Watch: Cedarburg native Drew Biber waived by Packers after fulfilling childhood dream at Lambeau Field

Cedarburg native Drew Biber waived by Packers after fulfilling childhood dream at Lambeau Field

"He's like the biggest prankster ever, so I was very sure that he was just pranking us. And I said, you better not be pranking me because I'm having a mini-heart attack right now," Joe said.

Cedarburg native TE Drew Biber was waived by the Packers today, according to sources.



Biber took the field at Lambeau for Packers Family Night just days ago, living out a dream in front of his family.



A tough ending, but a pretty special moment for the Wisconsin kid. https://t.co/etOBOeYYHr — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) August 11, 2026

Family Night draws 70,000-plus fans to Lambeau Field — not for a game, but for practice — and it is unlike any other event across the National Football League. For the Biber family, who have attended many times over the years, this one was different.

Drew's mother, Julie Biber, described the experience leading up to the event.

"I would shift it from being surreal to now real. We're here. And it's like, this is really feeling real," Julie said.

For the family, Packers football has always been a way of life. Drew's stepmother, Jeanne Biber, said the connection to the team runs deep.

"My dad was a huge Packers fan. My brothers are, my sisters are. I mean, we just grew up Packers. Like, we were wearing Green since we were knee high," Jeanne said.

The news of Drew's signing even caught his family off guard in the moment. His sister, Alexa Lueken, said the family was surprised because of what Drew was doing when the call came in.

"We were more shocked because he was with them (in the water) doing front flips and just doing uncle duty things," Alexa said.

Drew's niece, Scarlett Lueken, filled in the rest of the story.

"He said, like, just a couple more front flips. But then Lourdes (his girlfriend) said, you probably should answer. And then he answered," Scarlett said.

When asked what it would feel like to watch her son take the field at Lambeau, Julie did not hesitate.

"Huge. This is going to be an A-plus. This is five stars, for sure," Julie said.

Drew's brother, Carson Biber, reflected on the journey.

"We all knew he was up to something. We knew there was no end goal in mind. And here we are, standing at Lambeau right now," Carson said.

Despite the short stint, the Biber family said the NFL dream is far from over for Drew.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error