Caitlin Clark has five million reasons to play basketball with Ice Cube

In Today's Talker — Caitlin Clark has five million reasons to consider playing basketball with Ice Cube.

The rapper and actor is the CEO of Big 3, a twelve team professional league for three-on-three basketball. Some former NBA players are already playing for that league.

In a social media post, Ice Cube confirmed he's offering Clark $5 million to come on board, calling her a "generational athlete."

In the meantime, Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes are playing in the NCAA Tournament. They'll face off against Colorado on Saturday for a chance to make the Elite 8.

