Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Caitlin Clark has five million reasons to play basketball with Ice Cube

The rapper and actor is the CEO of The Big Three, a league for three-on-three basketball.
Rapper and actor Ice Cube offered Iowa Hawkeyes' Caitlin Clark $5 million to come play for him. He's the CEO of Big 3, a league for three-on-three basketball.
Caitlin Clark announces she's entering 2024 WNBA Draft, leaving Iowa
Posted at 6:59 AM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 08:01:04-04

In Today's Talker — Caitlin Clark has five million reasons to consider playing basketball with Ice Cube.

The rapper and actor is the CEO of Big 3, a twelve team professional league for three-on-three basketball. Some former NBA players are already playing for that league.

In a social media post, Ice Cube confirmed he's offering Clark $5 million to come on board, calling her a "generational athlete."

In the meantime, Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes are playing in the NCAA Tournament. They'll face off against Colorado on Saturday for a chance to make the Elite 8.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Womens History Month 2024 480X360.png

Celebrating Women's History Month