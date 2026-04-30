Bucks make it official by announcing the hiring of former Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Taylor Jenkins was officially announced as the Milwaukee Bucks coach on Thursday, as the former Memphis Grizzlies coach takes over a team coming off a 50-loss season that snapped a string of nine straight playoff appearances.

The Bucks said Jenkins will have an introductory news conference Wednesday at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

“Taylor’s attention to detail, toughness, and communication skills make it clear that he knows how to cultivate a winning culture,” Bucks owners Wes Edens, Jimmy Haslam, Dee Haslam and Jamie Dinan said in a statement. “We are excited to work together toward our collective goal of sustained success and winning championships.”

The announcement comes a week after reports surfaced that the Bucks and Jenkins were finalizing an agreement. Jenkins takes over for Doc Rivers, who stepped down a day after the Bucks completed their season.

The 41-year-old Jenkins coached the Grizzlies from 2019-25 and posted a 250-214 record that included three straight playoff appearances from 2021-23. The Grizzlies fired him with nine games left in the 2024-25 season and went on to get swept by eventual champion Oklahoma City in the first round of that year’s playoffs.

This isn’t Jenkins’ first stint with the Bucks.

He was an assistant coach on Mike Budenholzer’s Milwaukee staff in 2018-19 and helped the Bucks post an NBA-best 60-22 record. The Bucks reached the Eastern Conference finals that year before blowing a 2-0 lead to the eventual NBA champion Toronto Raptors.

“I know first-hand how important this team is to Bucks fans and the City of Milwaukee, and I’m so excited to get to work,” Jenkins said in a statement released by the team.

Jenkins also worked with Budenholzer in Atlanta from 2013-18. The Hawks made four playoff appearances – including a trip to the 2015 Eastern Conference finals – in Jenkins’ five seasons with them.

“Taylor is an innovative and driven coach who embodies the culture of winning and hard work,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. “His basketball intellect, comprehensive experience and leadership ability have played a key role in building successful teams throughout his career. He’s the right fit to take our team to the next level.”

Jenkins arrives amid much speculation regarding two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo, 31, is eligible to become a free agent after next season if he doesn’t sign a four-year, $275 million contract extension in October. Or the Bucks could trade him beforehand if they don’t believe he will sign that extension.

Antetokounmpo was asked after the Bucks’ season finale whether he’d sign an extension.

“It’s something I have to sit down with my family and see what’s best for me, what’s best for my family,” he replied.

Antetokounmpo won the first of his two MVP awards the year that Jenkins was an assistant with the Bucks.

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