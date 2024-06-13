Bring it on! Community members eager for potential World Cup activity in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The World Cup could meet Green Bay in 2026.

FIFA announced nine additional cities (along with the host cities) that teams could train at during the 2026 World Cup.



The 2026 World Cup will be held in host cities across Canada, U.S., and Mexico.



FIFA lists Green Bay as a potential destination teams could choose to train and call a "home away from home."



Video shows community members reacting to the big news.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

There's a different type of football that could be coming to Lambeau Field.

On Wednesday the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) released a list of cities in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. for teams to stay and train at during the World Cup games.

Green Bay was one of nine cities chosen, but that does not mean games will be played here.

Instead, if a team were to choose Green Bay, they would train at Lambeau Field and stay at the Lodge Kohler hotel.

Community members tell me they're all for it:

"I think everyone will be excited, I think it would be really cool to have here," Ava Binns, a Green Bay resident, said.

"Green Bay is starting to get so much attention with the (NFL) Draft coming and I think that more attractions will help a lot of small businesses here," Aliana Clancy, a Green Bay resident, said.

"I think it would be really good for Green Bay because it would bring a lot more people here," Annaliese Clancy, a Green Bay resident, said.

Calvin Smith Sr. runs two local businesses.

"With (FIFA) right there, we support that and that'll bring a lot of businesses (here) and help us out at the same time," Smith said.

Local comedian Caleb Robertson said having a World Cup team will grow Green Bay's name and create greater exposure for many in the area.

"We got bigger stuff coming, people are more interested, bigger names always bring more business," Robertson said. "You can't help but to be happy for that."

People tell me that with the 2025 NFL Draft also happening here, they're growing more optimistic that Green Bay can host more large-scale events in the future.

FIFA says teams will officially choose the base camps they want in late 2025.

