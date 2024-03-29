Brewers preview new food coming to park ahead of Tuesday home opener

The Brewers previewed new food coming to the ballpark ahead of Tuesday's home opener.

Fans will be able to enjoy snacks from the 3rd Street Market Hall annex, which features food from four vendors at the Market Hall downtown. Options range from tacos to Asian fusion.

"One thing our fans know is food and one thing they like is different varieties and different options" says Brewers President of Business Operations. "This is a chance for us to offer more than just the staples, the brats, the dogs, the peanuts, the beer, which people love. But this is a chance to try some really good premises made food that is really authentic and has been really popular."

The Brewers home opener at American Family Field is Tuesday. Make your predictions about the score, attendance and more for a chance to win $100 Sentry Giftcard and a 4 pack of tickets to the game.

