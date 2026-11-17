Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy is hitting the road across Wisconsin to start 2027 following the team's historic World Series win.

Watch below: Pat Murphy makes MLB history with third consecutive Manager of the Year Award

Pat Murphy makes MLB history with third consecutive Manager of the Year Award

"The Pat Murphy Tour" will kick off on Jan. 14 in Kenosha and go through Jan. 30. The three-time manager of the year will take the stage with stories from his career.

"This is an opportunity for me to express my gratitude to the amazing people of Wisconsin, all while giving them an opportunity to share in a fun evening of storytelling," Murphy said in a statement.

According to a release announcing the tour, Murphy will also share personal reflections on the Brewers' 2026 World Series win, and then do a question-and-answer session. There are also limited meet-and-greet opportunities.

Watch below: Brewers manager Pat Murphy speaks at World Series rally at Summerfest grounds

Brewers manager Pat Murphy speaks at World Series rally at Summerfest grounds

"When I first started working with Murph many years ago, he expressed a desire to get out in the public and spend time with the fans. This is something we've all been looking forward to for a very long time," said Stefano Bando, the marketing agent for Murphy.

Tickets are on sale now, and you can learn more on the tour's website.

The tour dates are:



Thursday, Jan. 14 - Kenosha

Friday, Jan. 15 - Brookfield

Saturday, Jan. 16 - Madison

Sunday, Jan. 17 - Ripon

Monday, Jan. 18 - Wausau

Tuesday, Jan. 19 - Green Bay

Wednesday, Jan. 20 - Rhinelander

Tuesday, Jan. 26 - Platteville

Wednesday, Jan. 27 - Whitewater

Thursday, Jan. 28 - LaCrosse

Friday, Jan. 29 - Eau Claire

Saturday, Jan. 30 - Cable



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