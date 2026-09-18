Brewers hosting 'Rally for October' on Sept. 22 as playoff tickets go on sale

The Milwaukee Brewers are heading back to the playoffs, and to celebrate, the team is holding a fan celebration and "Rally for October" on Sept. 22.

According to the team, the Rally for October will be a fan celebration and watch party at UW Credit Union Plaza at American Family Field. Gates open at 4 p.m., and fans can park in American Family, Kuenn, Ganter or Brewers 2 lots.

Brewers.TV will be onside for pre- and post-game shots, and the rally will include a watch party for the Brewers' road game against the Philadelphia Phillies, with first pitch at 5:40 p.m.

There will be appearances and photo opportunities by Brewers prospects Brady Ebel, Trey Ebel, Kyle Jones and Sawyer Strosnider, as well as Brewers All-Stars Corey Hart and Geoff Jenkins. Fans can also purchase the limited-edition "City Connect Nike Air Max 1" shoes .

Other activities and giveaways include:



Free commemorative postseason t-shirt available to the first 2,500 fans in attendance, while supplies last.

$2.50 brats, hot dogs and beer until the first pitch; $5 beer specials during the game.

Complimentary paletas courtesy of Paleteria Yayo, available to fans in attendance while supplies last.

Local food trucks offering delicious fare: Chucho’s Red Tacos, Creta Mediterranean and K&L BBQ.

Live music from DJ James.

Brewers.TV LIVE from the Plaza with fan favorite pre and postgame hosts Tim Dillard and Craig Coshun.

Multiple oversized screens to cheer on the Crew against the Phillies.

Enjoy the Biergarten, Joie Play Yard and The Links mini golf course.

Fan giveaways and mascot appearances!

Fans are welcome to bring chairs for additional seating around the plaza. Tailgating, coolers and carry-in alcoholic beverages are not permitted. No personal items permitted for autographs.

The team also said that tickets for the first round of the 2026 Postseason will go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 12 p.m. CT.

Wisconsin residents will receive exclusive early access through a presale on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. CT. Fans can verify their residency to access the presale at brewers.com/Postseason, or purchase during the “Rally for October.”

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