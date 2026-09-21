Brewers get win number 98; Most in franchise history

BALTIMORE, Maryland (TMJ4) — History has been made.

The Milwaukee Brewers defeat the Baltimore Orioles to not only complete the sweep, but earn win number 98 on the season.

Win number 98 marks the most wins by a Milwaukee Brewers team in franchise history.

The previous record, set just last season, is now history as the Brewers continue to make history with October just around the corner.

Fans will be able to celebrate as the Brewers are hosting the "Rally for October" event. A watch part at American Family Field on Tuesday, so the party is just getting started for Brewers fans.

Up next for Milwaukee, they remain on the road in a three-game series against the Phillies starting Tuesday, September 22.