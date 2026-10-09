Brewers fans recover after back-to-back late night games

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (TMJ4) — After two thrilling games against the Padres over in San Diego, the Brewers touched back down at home in Milwaukee with their heads held high as NLDS champions.

Both away games taking place on the West Coast mean late night for the Brew crew. Game three ended at midnight, and game four ended around 12:30.

Back-to-back nail-biters result in fans not getting a lot of rest. In fact, I went around the city and found some Brewers fans who stayed up to watch the series, and they told me what it's been like staying up for their team.

"It's crazy because you're half like delirious from sleep deprivation, but you're also excited for the game. So, yes, two nights in a row after midnight was a little tough," Jonathan Cattey said.

"Going to bed as late as I was just to be here today, it was totally worth it. I mean, to see my brew crew go as hard as they're going, I'm very proud," Diamond Garcia said.

"Absolutely, except that I can't fall asleep after the game because I'm so excited about everything, and it's great for the city," Daniel Saxon said.

The Brewers landed back in Milwaukee, where some fans gathered around to see the brew crew. Fans not only watched the game at American Family Field, but also over on the West Coast.

"We watched it in San Francisco, and there is a lot of anti-Dodger, anti-Padre feeling that we discovered. There were a lot of people who were rooting for the Milwaukee Brewers. They're tired of the Dodgers, that's for sure," Paul Jarvis said.

When I asked these fans if they are ready for more late-night games against the Dodgers, they emphatically told me yes.