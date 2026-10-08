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Brewers eliminate Padres with 3-1 win in Game 4, advance to NLCS rematch with Dodgers

NLDS Brewers Padres Baseball
Derrick Tuskan/AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan
Milwaukee Brewers' Sal Frelick (10) is congratulated by Joey Ortiz after hitting a sacrifice fly against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
NLDS Brewers Padres Baseball
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The Milwaukee Brewers advanced to the National League Championship Series for the second straight season with a 3-1 victory over the San Diego Padres to win their best-of-five Division Series 3-1.

Garrett Mitchell tripled and scored the tiebreaking run on Jackson Chourio’s single in the fifth inning. Mitchell drove in Sal Frelick with Milwaukee’s first run, and Frelick added a sacrifice fly in the sixth as the Brewers snapped their 12-game postseason road losing streak since 2018.

After fending off the surging Padres in four tight games, the 103-win Brewers will get an NLCS rematch with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

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