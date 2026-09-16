Brewers clinch the National League Central in a win over the Pirates, after the Cubs lose to the Braves

The Milwaukee Brewers have officially clinched the National League Central in their win on Tuesday night.

After beating the Pirates 5-1, the Brewers were just one game away from clinching one of the top-three seeds in the National League.

This came just hours after their win, as the Chicago Cubs fell to the Braves Tuesday night.

With this, Milwaukee has now clinched the Division title for the fifth time in the last six seasons. Including 2026, the Brewers have qualified for the postseason eight times in the last nine seasons and four seasons in a row.