DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — If you’ve driven down Highway 42 and noticed a green and gold RV parked at Quietwoods RV, you’re not the only one. The vehicle is packed with Packers memorabilia from floor to ceiling, and it’s more than just a fan’s passion project.



Glenn Urban, owner of The Green Bay Brat, explains how he continued to transform an RV into a rolling piece of Packers history

The inside of The Green Bay Brat is full of Packers memorabilia, from autographed helmets and historic photos

Steve Neville describes what this RV means to the community and Packers fans alike

Watch: Brat Stop: One fan’s rolling tribute to the Packers

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"I have no more space in here, I’m gonna have to build a double-decker eventually," Green Bay Brat owner Glenn Urban said.

For Glenn, being a Packers fan and part owner, isn’t just a hobby. It’s a lifestyle.

"I had a lot of these pictures going down to my basement. My basement is pretty much decked out all Packers, too," Urban said.

Back in 2018, he took over a buddy’s Packers RV and transformed it into The Green Bay Brat, adding his own touches.

"That’s an actual bench from the Ice Bowl, and I decided to mount a Bart Starr autographed helmet on there and several, I think, very cool statues," Urban said.

The RV includes autographed photos from Packers Hall of Famers and even Packers CEO Mark Murphy.

"People will stop on the weekends or during the week, and they get out with their whole family and take pictures in front of this bus 'cause it's so neat," Steven Neville the owner of Quietwoods RV said.

With some help from Neville and his team at Quietwoods RV in Sturgeon Bay, Urban’s been able to keep the 1998 RV running.

He still takes The Brat out on the road, including a trip to Green Bay during the NFL Draft.

"The one thing we’ve got going on here is Glenn’s opening the door to show all this stuff and that’s what’s amazing about it.Having him do that, it’s just a great thing for the community," Neville said.

The Brat is more than just an RV, it’s a rolling tribute to the Packers, their history, and the fans who live and breathe green and gold.

"I just took ownership of it and made it into what I think it was always meant to be a traveling hall of fame for all fans to enjoy," Urban said.

Urban says if you want to check out this driving piece of Packers history, it’ll be parked outside Burkel’s Sports Bar in Green Bay while the draft is in town.