MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Bobby Portis Foundation hosted a luncheon Friday at Roosevelt Middle School to honor teachers — many of whom are also mothers — with Mother's Day and Teacher Appreciation Week overlapping on the calendar.

Portis and his mother, Tina Edwards, spent the day celebrating educators and reflecting on the mission behind the foundation.

"We just want to make sure that we let the teachers know you are appreciated because sometimes it goes beyond being a parent at home, but sometimes teachers are parents at school," Edwards explained.

Ariel Campos, TMJ4 Sports Bobby Portis signs autographs for students at Roosevelt Middle School.

For Portis, a forward for the Milwaukee Bucks, the foundation has always been rooted in one person.

"The Bobby Portis Foundation has always just been solely based upon really my mom, and that's the inspiration behind it," Portis said.

WATCH: Bobby Portis and his mom share the story behind his foundation

Bobby Portis and his mom share the story behind his foundation while honoring Milwaukee teachers

Growing up, Portis watched his mother raise four boys on her own.

"My mom worked tirelessly to take care of all four of us," Portis said.

Edwards made sacrifices for her sons from the very beginning — including turning down a basketball scholarship after becoming pregnant with Bobby.

"I still was offered a scholarship after I had him, but I wanted to choose him over ball," Edwards said.

Tina Edwards Tina Edwards turned down her college basketball scholarship to raise Bobby Portis as a single mom.

That sacrifice brought her full circle through her son's career.

"With Bobby becoming an NBA player, he's living my dream, and I'm living the dream through him," Edwards shared.

For Portis, the event was an opportunity to honor everything his mother has given him.

"I can't just put into words what my mom has done for me, not only for my basketball career – that's just like a small portion of my life – I'm talking about just me as a human being, as a man. I mean, I didn't have a dad growing up, so my mom played both roles. She did a hell of a job raising not only me but my three other brothers," Portis said.

His grandmother's message to spread his blessings continues to drive his work.

"Being able to be in a position now to have a voice, to have a platform, to give back, to help inspire. I try to use it to the best of my abilities," Portis said.

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