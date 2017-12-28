Bird prognosticates winner of Wisconsin-Miami Orange Bowl

A bird has selected the winner of the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl.

On Dec. 30th, the Wisconsin Badgers will head to the Miami Hurricanes' home turf, the Hardrock Stadium, for the annual bowl game. The Hurricanes will play the Badgers for the first time in eight years.

The Badgers ended week 15 ranked sixth in the College Football Playoff Rankings. The Hurricanes finished the season as 10th. The two teams finished the regular season with similar records. Wisconsin ended with a record of 12-1 and Miami ended with 10-2.

Though the Badgers had a difficult loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten title game, costing them an undefeated season, they will have a chance to claim their first Orange Bowl, while this will be the Hurricanes' 10th time playing in the Orange Bowl.

Not sure who you think will win? "Buddy" the Macaw from Zoo Miami predicted the winner of the game.