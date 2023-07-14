Big League dreams come true for Dylan Questad

WATERFORD, Wis. — Waterford may be a small town, but they just added another name to a long list of standout athletes.

"I feel like every sport has like one or two just amazing athletes," says Dylan Questad, a Waterford pitcher drafted in the 2023 MLB Draft. "Being a young kid, always dreaming of finally becoming a professional baseball player, and that moment finally made it true."

With the No. 150 pick, the Minnesota Twins drafted the arm that throws heat and confidence off the mound.

"They were one of the teams that were more interested in me," says Dylan. "Right around my junior year, I started getting into the mid to high 90's. I wouldn't say this arrogantly, but I'm not shocked that it happened because I know all the work I've put in. I've always tried to outwork people. I've always played with that chip on my shoulder."

With the work ethic figured out, Dylan is able to focus on developing each pitch in his arsenal. From a fastball to a slider, Dylan would say he has the speed and movement to succeed in the big leagues.

"I would say it used to be speed, but I'd say now, more and more as I'm pitching and just finally figuring out how I can pitch. I'd say it's movement too," says Dylan.

Eager to show off what the Twins saw, Dylan's arm will sit on the shelf for one more month before things start getting serious.

"So right now, I'm just playing some light catch to keep my arm moving and stay healthy," says Dylan.

Until then, this kid from Waterford has plenty to do.

"Besides that, I'm just being a normal kid, playing golf with my friends, hanging out with my friends," says Dylan.

The next time Dylan toes the rubber, it will be a new game with a new team. The only constant will be the bar Dylan continues to set for himself.

"Make like a household name in the big leagues, and if I could, somehow be an All-Star in five years, that's my all-time goal right now," says Dylan.

