Big Foot forfeits homecoming game against New Glarus due to player injuries

WALWORTH, Wis. — Big Foot High School in Walworth forfeited its varsity homecoming game on Sept. 29 against New Glarus due to low numbers in the program and recent injuries.

Big Foot leaders say they currently have 18 varsity players, but only 10 are able to play on Sept. 29

"We are hoping that the trainer and team doctor clear enough athletes to finish the varsity season," Big Foot High School said in a press release. "But will make a decision next week about our last two games. As we all know, football is a physical sport and injuries do occur. We will not put our JV players in harm's way."

Instead, the school will move its soccer game from Thursday to Friday night. JV will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity homecoming soccer game against Monroe. All homecoming activities for that week will go as planned.

Likewise, the Waukesha South football team is also forfeiting Friday's game against Muskego. For the second year in a row, the school is canceling a game for the safety of the student-athletes.

In a statement from Athletic Director Dan Schreier, he says, quote: "We enter a week where we have several injuries that will prevent us from fielding a varsity team."

