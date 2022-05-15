Wisconsinites travel to Boston for Game 7

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4's Lance Allan is in Boston for the Milwaukee Bucks vs Celtics game Sunday. When he got there, he ran into a few Wisconsinites in town for the game!

Lance ran into three men from Wisconsin, two from Muskego and one from Plymouth. He spoke to them at the airport when they arrived.

"Me and my friend Brandon here, we were in Brooklyn for Game 7 of the second round last year," said Bucks fan Nathan Marzion. "We all know how that turned out. Crazy game, we ended up winning in overtime. So, once we went to Game 7 here, we kind of just said, 'we gotta go.'"

These Bucks fans are going to be in the minority at the game, as Celtics fans are pretty dedicated and will likely fill up the arena. The boys, however, are ready for it.

"We're looking forward to it. We had a little taste of it in Brooklyn and that's a fan base that probably isn't anywhere near the Boston fans. We'll see how they treat us tomorrow," said Brandon Eckel.

Not only do the Bucks have something to lose, but so does a friend of Marzion's.

Marzion told our Lance Allan that a friend of his made a bet with someone, that if the Bucks lose, Marzion's friend has to text his ex and ask how she has been. Now, that's something no one should have to do.

"They need to get the win, I guess," said Bucks fan Brady Petrie.

